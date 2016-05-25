Mosimane welcomes Sundowns’ Caf return

This comes after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced on Tuesday that it has disqualified AS Vita Club and replaced them with the Brazilians.

Caf found that the DRC outfit had fielded an ineligible player in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League against Mafunzo of Zimbabwe. Sundowns were then included in the draw for the group stages conducted in Cairo on Tuesday afternoon.

The Brazilians were drawn in Group B with Enyimba (Nigeria), Zamalek (Egypt) and ES Setif (Algeria).

“Of course it’s exciting news to be back in the Champions League. That’s the big one and we want to be in that space,” Mosimane told the club’s website.

“As you can imagine, we had already made our programme. Players had already booked their trips back home and holidays.

“In South Africa we have the quality to play in continental competitions against other top sides and we have seen that. We have to take what we learnt from our matches. We know it is win at all costs in Africa, but Sundowns will maintain their integrity and represent the country well.”

