Mosimane and Billiat bag PSL awards

The announcement was made at a press conference at the PSL offices on Thursday.

Mosimane won the award ahead of Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt and Cavin Johnson from Platinum Stars, while Billiat pipped Orlando Pirates’ forward and Zimbabwean countryman Tendai Ndoro to the monthly award.

Sundowns registered four victories in six matches, seeing off SuperSport United, Polokwane City, Jomo Cosmos and Kaizer Chiefs in the fixtures played during the March-April period, with the Brazilians scoring 11 goals in the process.

