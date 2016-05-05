 
menu
PSL News 5.5.2016 01:10 pm

Mosimane and Billiat bag PSL awards

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat with his coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Khama Billiat with his coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and forward Khama Billiat won the Absa Premiership Coach and Player of the Year awards for March and April respectively.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the PSL offices on Thursday.

Mosimane won the award ahead of Bidvest Wits’ Gavin Hunt and Cavin Johnson from Platinum Stars, while Billiat pipped Orlando Pirates’ forward and Zimbabwean countryman Tendai Ndoro to the monthly award.

Sundowns registered four victories in six matches, seeing off SuperSport United, Polokwane City, Jomo Cosmos and Kaizer Chiefs in the fixtures played during the March-April period, with the Brazilians scoring 11 goals in the process.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
SAMAs: The winners, the celebs, the gossip 3.6.2018
Somizi promises to sparkle at SAMAs 2.6.2018
Why FNB Stadium was still half-empty at kickoff 18.5.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.