PSL News 4.5.2016 03:21 pm

FC Cape Town players attracting interest

Phakaaathi
Marshall Munetsi of FC Cape Town during the National First Division match between FC Cape Town and Highlands Park at NNK Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

National First Division (NFD) club FC Cape Town have announced that several of their top players are likely to depart the club at the end of the season.

According to a statement on the African Beasts’ Facebook page, Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi has already ‘signed a 5 year deal for a big PSL team.’ Orlando Pirates are believed to be the “big club” that Munetsi will be playing for next season.

The club’s leading goal-scorer, Simphiwe Gwala, who has netted nine goals in 14 matches, has also reportedly attracted interest locally and abroad, while Equatorial Guinea central defender Francisco Ondo is on the radar of both Egyptian as well as European scouts.

FC Cape Town are also hopeful that two of their younger players – Lucky Sithole and Jino Moeketsi, could possibly find themselves on the way to Brazil in a couple of months’ time:

“The presence this weekend of both our national team coaches Mr Ephraim Shakes Mashaba and Mr Owen da Gama, elevated superb performances from 2 of our local youngsters Lucky Sithole and Jino Moeketsi, they look certain for a call up to the Olympic team to travel to Brazil in August,” the club stated.

