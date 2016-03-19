SuperSport thump hapless Arrows

Dove Wome and Kingston Nkhatha scored a goal each in the first half, while striker Jeremy Brockie added a third strike in the second half to help SuperSport record their eighth win of the season. Arrows, on the other hand, lost their 10th match of the campaign.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of the match when Wome stroked the ball home after some lovely interplay between himself and Nkhatha in the build up to the goal.

SuperSport’s New Zealand striker Brockie then had an opportunity from a set piece 10 minutes later, but his effort sailed wide of the Arrows goal.

Arrows had a few half chances in the opening minutes of the first half, but they just didn’t show enough quality in the final third to try and beat Ronwen Williams in the SuperSport goal.

SuperSport, though, were awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute after big defender Clayton Daniels was fouled inside the Arrows box. Nkhatha then stepped up and converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Arrows had a great chance shortly before the break when Kuda Mahachi delivered a smart cross into the SuperSport box. Quincy Ngcobo, though, couldn’t make use of the opportunity and the visitors went into the break unscathed.

It went from bad to worse for Arrows in the 70th minute of the match when Siyabonga Dube was shown a red card for a second bookable offence after he impeded Luvolwethu Mpeta’s throw-in from the touchline.

SuperSport went on the charge straight after that, and midfielder Michael Morton had a goal-bound shot blocked by Thabo Molefe.

Arrows came close in the 75th and 79th minutes when Quincy Ngcobo tested Williams with a couple of efforts at goal, while Thabo Molefe’s shot in the 86th minute then sailed over Williams’ goal.

SuperSport. though, would have the last say in the match when Brockie scored his 10th goal of the season in the 88th minute after an assist from Morton.

