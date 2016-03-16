Blow by blow: Bidvest Wits vs Orlando Pirates

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Bidvest Wits 1-0 Orlando Pirates

– 5 minutes of added time to be played

– 88′ Substitution for Wits: Keene makes way for Henrico Botes

– 87′ corner kick for Wits

– 86′ Substitution for Pirates: Lehlohonolo Majoro comes on for Qalinge

– 78′ Keene shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 75′ Substitution for Wits: Shongwe makes way for Siyabonga Nhlapo

– 74′ Substitution for Pirates: Thabo Rakhale comes on for Motupa

– 72′ free kick for Pirates and a yellow card for Mkhwanazi

– 69′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Matlaba

– 67′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Gyimah

– 65′ Josephs does well to deny Makola from long range. Corner kick for Pirates

– 62′ corner kick for Pirates and it leads to another one

– 62′ Substitution for Pirates: Myeni makes way for Gift Motupa

– 60′ Memela tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 59′ corner kick for Pirates

– 58′ referee stops play for Josephs to receive medical treatment

– 47′ corner kick for Pirates

– 46′ Makola’s long range shot is saved by Josephs

– Pirates get the second half underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Bidvest Wits 1-0 Orlando Pirates

– 45+3′ Klate gets a yellow card for kicking the ball after the whistle has been blown

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 44′ free kick for Wits and a yellow card for Memela

– 40′ corner kick for Pirates

– 36′ corner kick for Wits

– 30′ Keene gets a yellow card for removing his jersey

– 29′ GOAAAL! Keene opens the scoring for Wits, pouncing on a loose ball!

– 27′ corner kick for Wits

– 25′ Keene spots Mhlongo off his line and tries to chip him, but the ball goes wide of goals

– 23′ Memela hits the upright with Josephs well-beaten

– 21′ Mhlongo does well to come out and block Keene’s shot. Corner kick for Wits

– 14′ chance for Pirates! But Myeni fails to connect well with the ball!

– 12′ offside call goes against Wits

– 11′ Pelembe beats his marker, but he is denied a goal by Mhlongo from close range

– 5′ Motshwari shoots wide of goals from close range

– 3′ Wits appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 1′ free kick for Pirates in a promising position, but it’s cleared by Wits

– The game is underway at Bidvest Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Bidvest Wits XI: Josephs, Allie, Hlatshwayo, Klate, Pelembe, Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Shongwe, Keene, Motshwari, Ntshangase

Orlando Pirates XI: Mhlongo, Gcaba, Gyimah, Jele, Matlaba, Sarr, Makola, Qalinge, Memela, Myeni, Ndoro

The Students will be looking to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by gaining three points in this game, while Bucs will be looking to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Wits in the first round of the season and in the process register their fourth win on the trot.

Hello and welcome to the Bidvest Stadium where second-placed Bidvest Wits take on Orlando Pirates in what is expected to be an entertaining Absa Premiership.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.