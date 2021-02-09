world soccer 9.2.2021 06:50 pm

PSG lose Di Maria for Barca Champions League tie

AFP
PSG lose Di Maria for Barca Champions League tie

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria (right) will miss the Champions League clash against Barca after suffering an injury (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Di Maria suffered a thigh injury during the 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Marseille on Sunday and “he will not be at the Camp Nou” for the game on February 16.

Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16 match at Barcelona, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Tuesday.

Di Maria suffered a thigh injury during the 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Marseille on Sunday and “he will not be at the Camp Nou” for the game on February 16, Pochettino said.

“Angel is an important player for us but we have a big squad with players who can win matches for us,” the coach added.

Di Maria, the 32-year-old former Manchester United winger, has been ever-present in the PSG lineup since Pochettino joined the club in December, lining up alongside Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi in a high-powered attack.

Despite the bad news about Di Maria, last year’s Champions League finalists hope to be able to select first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who is expected to return from a groin injury to resume training later this week.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbappe sparks PSG win over Marseille, but Lille top in France 8.2.2021
Liverpool barred from Germany for Leipzig Champions League match 5.2.2021
Griezmann double inspires Barca cup comeback against Granada 4.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize

World As Trump impeachment trial begins, acquittal already likely

Business News Elon Musk’s magic continues as bitcoin nears $50,000

Covid-19 WHO experts fail to identify coronavirus animal host in China

Covid-19 New AstraZeneca vaccine could only be with us end of 2021, says Wierzycka


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition