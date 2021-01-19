‘No decision yet’ on Alaba’s Madrid move
Austrian defender David Alaba claims to have learned "from the press" that Bayern Munich had withdrawn an offer to renew his contract. "I was surprised, I learned from the press, it was obviously a very special situation," the 28-year-old said on November 2, 2020 at a pre-match press conference prior to the Champions League match between Salzburg and Munich on November 3, 2020.
On Monday, Spanish newspaper Marca said Austria centre-back Alaba had agreed a four-year deal with the La Liga giants starting next season and had passed a medical.
David Alaba’s father and agent on Tuesday denied press reports claming the Bayern Munich defender had signed a contract with Real Madrid.
“No decision has been taken yet and David hasn’t signed with Real,” George Alaba told Sport1.
“There are other clubs also interested,” he added.
Alaba, who has won the Champions Leage twice since joining from Austria Vienna in 2008, has refused a contract extension in Bavaria and is set to be a free agent in June.
