world soccer 18.1.2021 04:33 pm

Trippier’s 10-week ban confirmed by FIFA

Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri (L) vies with Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier during the Spanish League football match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on January 12, 2021. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Trippier’s suspension from the English Football Association had been temporarily put on hold pending an appeal from Atletico Madrid, which FIFA has dismissed.

Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for breaching betting rules has been upheld, after FIFA said on Monday the suspension applies worldwide.

Trippier’s suspension from the English Football Association had been temporarily put on hold pending an appeal from Atletico Madrid, which FIFA has dismissed.

It means Trippier will be banned until February 28 and is due to miss eight La Liga fixtures, as well as Atletico’s first leg at home to Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

“The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier,” read a FIFA statement on Monday.

“As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power

General Sanef calls for action against Somizi over doxxing of journalists

Courts ‘Racist’ medical aid inquiry findings are damning

Business News Petrol heading for R20 per litre?

Covid-19 Early signs of infection slowdown in some hotspots as ICU bed availability takes strain


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print