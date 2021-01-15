Europe-based Banyana star Matlou reveals China contract

Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou has revealed that she had an option to play in China just before signing with Spanish outfit Eibar SD last year.

Matlou, who is a former African Female Footballer of the Year, waited a long time to finally live her dream of playing abroad.

The veteran defender says she would have easily went to China had it not been for the Corona virus outbreak, but says she is happy to have signed for the Spanish club.

“Before the Eibar contract, I got a contract in February to go to China. But because of the Corona virus outbreak in China and other delays I couldn’t go. I had to wait for the other opportunity and this was one (Eibar) came in. I was at home with my mom and my agent called and told me that they have a contract for me,” said Matlou during a Safja virtual press conference this week.

“I was so happy and seeing that it’s real and I’m finally going to play overseas. But I was a bit emotional because if the people had written off saying that I’m old and I can’t play anymore.”

At the age of 35-years, Matlou adds that a lot of people had written her off, but due to her persistence and knowing what she wanted she achieved her dream.

“I am very happy, I can say that it’s been a very long journey to get my first professional contract at the age of 35-years. You know when you reach the age of 35-years many people start writing you off, they will be saying you’re old. But it’s up to a person with the determination and believe that I had. I think going to the World Cup has opened a lot of doors for South African players to get a pro contract overseas.”

Matlou made her Eibar debut early in January during their 2-0 victory over Logrono in a league match.

