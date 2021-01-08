world soccer 8.1.2021 03:38 pm

Real Madrid coach Zidane gets Covid clearance

Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane reacts from the sidelines during the UEFA Champions League group B football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v Real Madrid in Moenchengladbach, western Germany on October 27, 2020. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)

The Frenchman had been self-isolating since Thursday after contact with a person infected with the virus.

Zinedine Zidane has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been given the green light to oversee Real Madrid’s game at Osasuna on Saturday, a source at the club said.

“He’s negative and the league have given him their okay,” the source told AFP.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga after a run of seven wins in eight games, including a crucial win over leaders Atletico Madrid who are two points ahead with two games in hand.

