Former FIFA president Blatter in hospital, ‘getting better every day’

AFP
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) speaks to the medias as he arrives for his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking to overturn a suspension imposed by world football's governing body, on August 25, 2016 in Lausanne. Sepp Blatter is back in court in a final bid for redemption as he seeks to overturn a six-year ban from football following more than a year of scandal. / AFP PHOTO / ALAIN GROSCLAUDE

Blatter was removed from office in 2015 after 17 years at the head of world football’s governing body.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has been taken to hospital, a Swiss newspaper said Thursday, but media insisted the disgraced official’s life was not in danger.

“My father is in hospital. He’s getting better every day. But he needs time and rest,” his daughter Corinne Blatter Andenmatten was quoted as saying by Blick, which said the 84-year-old was in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

“On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy,” his daughter said.

He was suspended from football for six years over a two million Swiss franc payment to then UEFA boss Michel Platini in 2011.

Blatter and Platini are now being investigated for alleged “fraud” and “breach of trust” in Switzerland, a source with access to the probe said in November.

