Barca’s Coutinho out for three months

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho reacts after falling during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on December 29, 2020. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

The 28-year-old Brazilian required the operation to mend a torn meniscus after he limped off the pitch late in Tuesday’s home draw with Eibar.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone left knee surgery and will be sidelined for “around three months,” the club revealed on Saturday.

That 1-1 stalemate left Ronald Koeman's side in sixth in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona three years ago from Liverpool but was loaned to Bayern Munich last season, joins Koeman’s list of long-term absentees which includes Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique, both also sidelined with knee injuries.

