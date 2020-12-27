world soccer 27.12.2020 04:49 pm

Leeds ride their luck to hold off Burnley

AFP
Leeds ride their luck to hold off Burnley

Leeds United's English striker Patrick Bamford (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Burnley at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on December 27, 2020. Pic: MOLLY DARLINGTON / POOL / AFP

Patrick Bamford nets his 10th goal of the season from the spot to give Marco Bielsa’s side the three points.

Leeds eased fears they could be dragged into a relegation battle in their first season back in the Premier League for 16 years as Patrick Bamford’s early penalty was enough to beat Burnley 1-0 on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men now enjoy a nine-point cushion over the drop zone as they moved up to 11th, but needed luck on their side as Burnley were controversially denied an equaliser by an error from the referee.

Leeds’ thrilling 6-2 defeat at Manchester United last weekend saw Bielsa’s commitment to attacking football, no matter the opponent, questioned.

And they needed a first clean sheet in five games to hold off a resurgent Burnley, who had boosted their own hopes of survival with a four-game unbeaten run prior to their visit to Elland Road.

The decisive moment in the game came after just five minutes when Bamford latched onto a long ball over the top and was wiped out by the onrushing Nick Pope.

Bamford fired home the resulting penalty into the top corner for his 10th goal of the season.

Burnley felt doubly aggrieved when Ashley Barnes smashed home after Illan Meslier fumbled a high ball into the box on 17 minutes.

The French goalkeeper was awarded a free-kick for backing in by Ben Mee and despite Meslier appearing to be the aggressor, the goal could not be reviewed by VAR as referee Robert Jones had blown for the foul before the ball hit the net.

Leeds could have extended their lead before the break but Bamford accidentally blocked a goalbound effort from Jack Harrison.
Burnley then enjoyed the better of the second half, but Meslier was rarely stretched other than a late drive from Barnes he turned behind at his near post.

Defeat leaves Sean Dyche’s men still just two points above the bottom three in 16th.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition