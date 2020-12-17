world soccer 17.12.2020 08:44 pm

Holders Madrid to play Athletic in Super Cup last four

AFP
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Madrid on December 15, 2020. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Holders Madrid and Athletic will meet on January 14 in Malaga a day after Barca’s fixture with Sociedad in Cordoba, with the final in Sevilla on January 17.

La Liga champions Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona will play Real Sociedad in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals next month, Spain’s football federation said on Thursday.

Last season’s Spanish Cup final between Basque sides Athletic and Sociedad has been postponed to next April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last term’s Super Cup final was held in Saudi Arabia in the first holding of its new four-team format.

