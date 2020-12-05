world soccer 5.12.2020 10:53 am

Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona

AFP
Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona

A player wears a t-shirt reading "Bye number 10 ! Rest in peace" with a portrait of Diego Maradona to pay homage to the late Argentinian football legend ahead of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girondins de Bordeaux (FCGB) at the Parc de Princes stadium in Paris on November 28, 2020. Pic: FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Diego Maradona could have a street in Buenos Aires named after him under a proposal put forward Friday by city council lawmakers to honour the late Argentine football legend.

They want to put his name to part of an avenue leading to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, the team in which Maradona began his career at the age of 15. That arena was already named after him in 2004.

The new bill also aims to create a “tourist, sporting and cultural circuit” in a 30-block area around the stadium as a “permanent tribute” to Maradona in the area where he got started as a footballer.

“Nothing can equal the joy and happiness that Maradona gave the people of Argentina. But we think that this cultural and sporting circuit would be essential to keeping him alive, now and forever,” said city councillor Claudio Morresi, the sponsor of the legislation.

Maradona died of a heart attack in Buenos Aires on November 25 at the age of 60. He is widely considered one of the greatest football players of all times.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 4 932 new cases for SA as WHO warns vaccines ‘do not equal zero Covid’

General Daily news update: Your December holiday and the coronavirus

Society Go on vacation, by all means, but don’t forget protocols

Government More ratepayers to turn to courts, to hold municipalities accountable


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition