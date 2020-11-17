world soccer 17.11.2020 11:43 am

AC Milan coach Pioli’s assistant also out with Covid-19

AFP
AC Milan coach Pioli’s assistant also out with Covid-19

Ac Milan coach Stefano Pioli gestures during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Hellas Verona at the San Siro stadium in Milan on November 8, 2020. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Pioli tested positive on Saturday and the club have now confirmed that his assistant Giacomo Murelli has been infected as well.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli’s assistant Giacomo Murelli has also tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A leaders announced on Tuesday.

Pioli, 55, tested positive on Saturday and the club have now confirmed that the 56-year-old Murelli has been infected as well.

“Giacomo Murelli, who has been in isolation since Saturday after Stefano Pioli’s positive results, also has a mild case,” the club said in a statement.

“These positive results were confirmed by a second molecular test undertaken yesterday (Monday). Murelli is fine and will continue to self-isolate in his home.”

Both will miss Sunday’s league game at Napoli and possibly the Europa League return fixture at Lille on November 26, having lost 3-0 to the French club at the San Siro.

Milan are unbeaten in Serie A this season, winning five of their opening seven matches, and are two points clear of Sassuolo.

Napoli are another point back in third.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition