Pele wishes ‘great friend’ Maradona a happy 60th

Pele hugs Diego Maradona (AFP)

Fresh off celebrating a milestone birthday of his own, Brazilian football great Pele wished his fellow legend Diego Maradona a happy birthday Friday as the mercurial Argentine celebrated his 60th.

“My great friend, Maradona. I will always applaud you. I will always root for you. May your journey be long and may you always smile, and make me smile too! Happy Birthday!” Pele wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of him and Maradona.

The message came a week after Maradona wished Pele a happy birthday on his 80th, joining what he called “the universal tribute to the King.”

Pele and Maradona often vie for the title of best footballer in history.

The Brazilian and Argentine were jointly named best player of the 20th century by FIFA in 2000.

Afflicted with various health issues, both spent their birthdays this year in self-isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

