world soccer 10.10.2020 09:53 am

Ibrahimovic ‘cured’ of coronavirus: AC Milan

AFP
Ibrahimovic ‘cured’ of coronavirus: AC Milan

AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been given the all-clear to end his quarantine period and return to action after testing negative for coronavirus, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Milan confirmed in a statement that the Swedish striker had “tested negative” twice in a row, as stipulated in the protocol to be able to lift the quarantine procedure.

Ibrahimovic, 39, sounded a more triumphal note on his social media: “You are cured! The health authority says the quarantine is over, you can go out!”, he wrote on Twitter.

The announcement comes a day after Milan said Ibrahimovic had tested positive a second time for Covid-19, putting in doubt his participation in the Milan derby on October 17.

Ibrahimovic first tested positive on September 24.

The derby remains in doubt with two other Milan players and five from Inter currently in self-quarantine.

In spite of his absence, Milan have made a decent start to the season, having climbed to second in Serie A after winning all three of their games and reaching the group stages of the Europa League.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government eThekwini officials behind R2.3bn irregular expenditure must face the music, says Muthambi

Crime Murdered bus driver’s final ‘good morning’

Crime Hawks pounce on Limpopo company director for allegedly defrauding UIF of R3.2 million

Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation

Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition