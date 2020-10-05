world soccer 5.10.2020 05:09 pm

Bayern Munich complete signing of ex-PSG forward Choupo-Moting

Bayern Munich confirmed on October 5, 2020 the signing of former Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with more signings reportedly expected in the last few hours before the transfer window closes. (Photo by David Ramos / POOL / AFP)

Bayern Munich confirmed Monday the signing of former Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with more signings reportedly expected in the last few hours before the transfer window closes.

Having already completed the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on Sunday on a five-year contract, Bayern also added Choupo-Moting on a one-year deal as back-up to Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting, 31, was out of contract after his PSG deal expired and returns to the Bundesliga after stints with Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke.

“It’s a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga – and then to the biggest clubs in Germany,” said Choupo-Moting, a Cameroon international, in a statement.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for FC Bayern?

“It’s an honour to play for them. The aim at Bayern is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals.”

According to reports, Bayern are also close to signing Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Juventus and right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille before the transfer window closes in Germany at 1600 GMT.

The Bavarian giants are said to have renewed interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 19, but the German media reports that the two clubs cannot agree a fee.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick has made no secret that he needs new signings after losing Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Thiago Alcantara from the squad which won the Champions League title last August.

