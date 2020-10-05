PSG sign Portugal midfielder Pereira on loan from Porto

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has won 39 caps for Portugal, has signed until June 30, 2021, with an option to buy.

Pereira made 202 appearances for Porto, scoring 19 goals and winning the Portuguese league twice (2018 and 2020), the Portuguese Supercup (2018) and the League Cup (2020).

“It’s a new challenge for me, and to be part of Paris Saint-Germain fits my ambitions,” Pereira said.

“Joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world is a huge moment in my career, and I hope to be able to bring a lot to Paris and its supporters.”