world soccer 5.10.2020 12:39 pm

PSG sign Portugal midfielder Pereira on loan from Porto

AFP

French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Monday announced the loan signing of Danilo Pereira from Porto.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who has won 39 caps for Portugal, has signed until June 30, 2021, with an option to buy.

Pereira made 202 appearances for Porto, scoring 19 goals and winning the Portuguese league twice (2018 and 2020), the Portuguese Supercup (2018) and the League Cup (2020).

“It’s a new challenge for me, and to be part of Paris Saint-Germain fits my ambitions,” Pereira said.

“Joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe and in the world is a huge moment in my career, and I hope to be able to bring a lot to Paris and its supporters.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Trump leaves hospital, pulls off mask as he reaches White House (video)

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, lightning kills two in Gauteng, Sedibeng manager’s assassination and spotlight on Dudu Myeni

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 17,000 death mark

Politics NEC endorses plan to ban politicians from doing business with state

Protests Workers come first, SA and ANC after


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition