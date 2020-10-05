world soccer 5.10.2020 12:27 pm

Premier League pacesetters Everton sign Norwich defender Godfrey

AFP
Premier League pacesetters Everton sign Norwich defender Godfrey

NORWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Ben Godfrey of Norwich City looks on during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on July 04, 2020 in Norwich, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Joe Giddens/Pool via Getty Images)

Everton have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich on a five-year contract for an initial fee reported to be around £25 million ($32 million) in the first major move of transfer deadline day.

The Canaries announced on Monday they had received a club-record fee for the 22-year-old, whose new deal ties him to Carlo Ancelotti’s side until 2025.

Godfrey made 30 appearances for relegated Norwich in the Premier League last season, and had been linked with a number of top-flight clubs during transfer window.

“It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” Godfrey told the club website. “”I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad.”

The centre-back completed a medical with the Premier League leaders over the weekend.

He is Everton’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of midfielders Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, playmaker James Rodriguez and left-back Niels Nkounkou.

Ancelotti’s team are top of the Premier League after winning all four of their opening matches.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 7,000 units delivered: Has the ventilator drive run out of air?

Courts Four Limpopo bigwigs in court over R4.8m tender row

South Africa R255m scandal: ‘Asbestos roofs pose no danger’ and was a ‘scam’

Africa Mozambique insurgency: No need to panic just yet says economist

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition