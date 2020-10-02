world soccer 2.10.2020 10:07 am

Mourinho takes swipe at ‘Gary’ Southgate

AFP
Mourinho takes swipe at ‘Gary’ Southgate

England's forward Harry Kane (L) and England's coach Gareth Southgate (2L) react react after losing the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match between Croatia and England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mladen ANTONOV /

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho took a swipe at Gareth Southgate on Thursday as he called the England manager ‘Gary’ and questioned his plans for Harry Kane.

Mourinho does not think Tottenham striker Kane should be involved in all three of England’s forthcoming friendly against Wales and Nations League fixtures with Belgium and Denmark.

After a gruelling run of fixtures for Tottenham, which continued with a 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday, Mourinho fears Kane could be in danger of burnout.

Southgate recently said Mourinho must look after Kane in April and May with the European Championships around the corner.

With tongue in cheek, Southgate also pointed out that Mourinho had only namechecked England assistant coach Steve Holland as a friend in his comments.

Kane showed why both men want him to play every minute of every game with a hat-trick and an assist in the romp over Maccabi Haifa which booked Tottenham’s place in the group stages.

But Mourinho used his interviews after the game to get the final word in, although he made a slip by calling the England boss ‘Gary’.

“What I can promise to my friend Steve Holland and for Gary (sic) not to be jealous. For my friend Gary, I can promise that until the end of the season I don’t play Harry Kane one minute of any friendly match,” Mourinho said.

“His match was a fundamental match for us. A match that means a few million pounds and means that we are in a group phase of a competition that we have ambitions.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Almost 900 state farms up for grabs – Didiza

local soccer Which players could Pitso take from Sundowns to Cairo?

Courts Public Protector pilloried in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 1,767 new cases reported along with 67 deaths

Government ‘Leisure travellers from high risk countries not permitted in SA’ says Pandor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition