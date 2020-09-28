world soccer 28.9.2020 12:35 pm

Benfica agree to sell Ruben Dias to Man City, Otamendi to move in opposite direction

AFP
Benfica agree to sell Ruben Dias to Man City, Otamendi to move in opposite direction

Benfica's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias (R) celebrates with Benfica's German forward Luca Waldschmidt after scoring during the Portuguese league football match SL Benfica against Moreirense FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on September 26, 2020. (Photo by CARLOS COSTA / AFP)

Benfica have agreed a deal to sell defender Ruben Dias to Manchester City for 68 million euros ($79.2m) with Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction in a separate deal for 15 million euros, the Portuguese giants have announced.

In a statement late on Sunday, Benfica said that the deal for Dias would also see City pay an extra 3.6 million euros in potential bonuses.

“The agreement is dependent on the player agreeing a contract with Manchester City,” the Lisbon club said.

Dias, 23, is a product of Benfica’s renowned academy and has been capped 19 times by Portugal. He scored Benfica’s opening goal in a 2-0 win over Moreirense at the weekend in the Portuguese league.

City boss Pep Guardiola will see him as the missing piece in his defensive jigsaw, with the need for reinforcements accentuated by Sunday’s shock 5-2 home defeat by Leicester City.

Otamendi, 32, has not been used by Guardiola in either of City’s Premier League games so far this season. The Argentine international has spent five years in England and has previously played in Portugal, turning out for Benfica’s bitter rivals Porto between 2010 and 2014.

His move is still subject to a medical, Benfica said.

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said at the weekend that selling Dias was necessary for the club to balance their accounts after a defeat by Greek side PAOK in the third qualifying round of the Champions League ended their hopes of reaching the group stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition