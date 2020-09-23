Roma handed 3-0 Serie A loss for fielding ineligible player
AFP
As Roma's forward Pedro (C) challenges Verona's Italian midfielder Mattia Zaccagni (R) and Verona's Italian defender Matteo Lovato during the Italian Serie A football match Verona vs As Roma at Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona on September 19, 2020. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
An Italian disciplinary hearing on Tuesday punished Roma for fielding an unregistered player in the opening round of Serie A by changing their goalless draw at Verona to a 3-0 defeat.
Serie A clubs can register up to 25 players aged over 22 and must submit the list to Italian football’s governing bodies at the start of the season.
Roma did not include Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 on July 17, in their list and the Guinean midfielder started and played 89 minutes on Saturday in Verona.
