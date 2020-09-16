world soccer 16.9.2020 05:12 pm

Werner eyes Chelsea dynasty after spending spree

Kieran CANNING/AFP
Werner eyes Chelsea dynasty after spending spree

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner (L) is challenged by Brighton's Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on September 14, 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Chelsea striker Timo Werner believes the Blues have assembled a team capable of winning titles for years to come after a £200 million ($260 million) spending spree in an otherwise depressed transfer market.

Werner made a £50 million move from RB Leipzig in June and has been joined in London by German international teammate Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva.

“I’ve come here to win titles. Chelsea is a big club and a club that always wants to win,” said Werner on Wednesday.

“Now we have a very strong team and a young team that can develop, and can go through a period of a long time where we can stay together, because we are young and we want to win.”

Chelsea, who beat Brighton 3-1 in Werner’s debut on Monday, face an early test of their Premier League title credentials when reigning champions Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Werner was linked with a move to Anfield for many months before he joined Chelsea, but was reportedly convinced by Frank Lampard’s plans to make him his first-choice striker.

“I decided to join Chelsea because for me it was the best decision I can take,” he said. “Not only because of the style of football but also because of what they have shown to me.

“I think it was a hard decision in the end but I am very, very excited and proud that I decided like this because now when I have been here for at least one-and-a-half months, it feels right.

“It feels good. The team is brilliant. We have some very good, but always calm and nice players. It is fun to play here at Chelsea and to be part of the team.

“We can do very well with this team in the next few months and the next few years.”

And Werner stressed the importance of the role Lampard played in convincing him to choose Chelsea after a 34-goal season for Leipzig.

“He called me a lot, we had a lot of conversations, he texted me a lot and he sent me some videos where he could show me what style of football he wants to play,” said the German.

“For me those were important things to know about moving to a new club because I loved to play for Leipzig and everything was well for me there.

“So it was really important for me to come to a team with a vision that fits my style of football.

“And I think the whole Premier League fits very well to my style of football, because it’s so fast, and fast players have really good space.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory

Business News Ters benefit extended until national state of disaster ends

Covid-19 Approach Level 1 with caution – Experts


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition