world soccer 3.9.2020 07:28 pm

Ronaldo limited in Portugal camp by foot infection

AFP
Ronaldo limited in Portugal camp by foot infection

Ronaldo has scored 31 league goals this season. AFP/File/MARCO BERTORELLO

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a second training session in a row with the Portugal squad on Thursday due to a foot problem ahead of Nations League matches against Croatia and Sweden.

“The national team captain… has an infection in his right foot and is undergoing treatment with antibiotics,” the Portuguese FA said in a statement.

Ronaldo, 35, was restricted to a gym session on Wednesday.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has been ruled out of his country’s first two Nations League games with an undisclosed injury.

European champions Portugal won the inaugural Nations League last year, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final in Porto.

They begin the new campaign at home to Croatia on Saturday before travelling to Sweden three days later.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump tells Americans to try to vote twice

Load Shedding Eskom to reduce load shedding to Stage 3 on Friday

Africa China invades Zim’s Hwange National Park to explore for coal

Personal Finance These scams are waiting to swallow your retrenchment package

Business News Lockdown legacy: What people owe on their rent


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition