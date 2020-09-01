world soccer 1.9.2020 01:09 pm

Barcelona and Real Madrid to meet in October

AFP
Barcelona and Real Madrid to meet in October

Barcelona's Lionel Messi challenged by Sergio Ramos and Marcelo of Real Madrid AFP/OSCAR DEL POZO

Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season at Camp Nou on October 25, after the La Liga fixtures were announced on Monday.

Barca and Madrid will then face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11, with Zinedine Zidane’s side looking to defend the Spanish league title they won in July.

Whether Lionel Messi features in either match remains to be seen, with the Argentinian currently on strike and refusing to train as he tries to force his way out of the club this summer.

Barcelona are scheduled to start at home to Elche and Madrid at home to Getafe but both games will be rearranged to allow more rest for teams involved in last season’s European competitions, which only ended in August.

Atletico Madrid’s opener at home to Sevilla will therefore also be postponed.

Instead, Real Madrid are likely to begin at Real Sociedad on the weekend of September 20 before Barcelona are expected to start at home to Villarreal a week later.

All matches will continue to be staged behind closed doors and according to strict medical regulations aimed at reducing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first games of the new season will be played on the weekend of September 12, eight weeks after the 2019/20 campaign ended on July 19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Limpopo RDP houses ‘fall apart’ after storm

Business News Crime, electricity theft kill off critical businesses in Joburg

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial and petrol price

Courts Malema and Ndlozi’s cop assault trial to start in October

Business News Petrol price goes up by 1 cent, diesel down 21 cents


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition