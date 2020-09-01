Fans set for return in German Cup first round

Matches in Germany have been played behind closed doors since the professional game restarted in May following the coronavirus lockdown.

“In the third division, the German Cup and women’s matches, the number of spectators… must be decided by each club in agreement with local health authorities,” the DFB said in a statement.

“This means that in some stadiums there may be fans, while in others, the home clubs may accommodate fewer, if any, spectators.”

The 2020/21 German Cup gets underway on September 11.

Away supporters will still not be allowed to attend any games.

Most clubs will not be able to accept more than 1,000 fans, although there are some exceptions, with Magdeburg having been given the green light to host 7,500.

The DFB itself wanted 500 fans to attend Germany’s Nations League match against Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday, but that request was refused by local authorities.

The top divisions, which are run by the German league (DFL) and not the DFB, could possibly see fans return on September 18 within the framework of health protocols proposed by the DFL.

But the Bundesliga is still expected to start its new season behind closed doors.