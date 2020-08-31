world soccer 31.8.2020 05:00 pm

Immobile commits to Lazio ‘for life’

AFP
Immobile commits to Lazio ‘for life’

Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile scored his 35th goal this season against Brescia.. AFP/Filippo MONTEFORTE

Ciro Immobile, who won the Golden Shoe as top scorer in Europe’s top divisions last season, has extended his contract with Lazio until 2025, the club said on Monday.

Immobile, who is 30, had the best league scoring season of his career, hitting 36 goals, 14 of them penalties, to lift Lazio to fourth place in Serie A.

“With this choice, Immobile has opted for Lazio for life,” said Stefano De Martino, Lazio’s communications director on the club’s website.

Immobile had previously finished top scorer in Serie A in 2013-14 with Torino and 2017-18 with Lazio, when he tied for first with Mauro Icardi.

He was previously under contract until 2023.

For Immobile “it’s a professional, sentimental and family choice” said Lazio adding that they intends “to consolidate what was done last season before further improving the squad.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mokonyane’s former PA spills beans on ‘Bosasa groceries, house upgrades’

Columns Lokkie was no threat to any trained, armed, policeman

World Trump presses law and order message as protest turns deadly

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition