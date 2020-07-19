world soccer 19.7.2020 03:12 pm

Gundogan urges Man City to shape up after FA Cup exit

AFP
Gundogan urges Man City to shape up after FA Cup exit

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits his side need to sharpen up. POOL/AFP/Frank Augstein

Ilkay Gundogan admits Manchester City must sharpen up as they focus on Champions League glory after their FA Cup exit.

City suffered a surprise semi-final defeat against Arsenal on Saturday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double sealed a 2-0 win at Wembley.

With two Premier League games remaining and City assured of second place behind champions Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s team will turn their attention to Europe.

A 2-1 first leg win against Real Madrid gives City a chance of making the quarter-finals, with the second leg of their last-16 tie taking place at the Etihad Stadium on August 7.

But City were sluggish against Arsenal — days after a lacklustre win against Bournemouth — and German midfielder Gundogan knows improvements have to be made if they are to win the Champions League for the first time.

“We have two more league games to play and then we have a big game against Madrid,” Gundogan told City’s website.

“We should definitely improve because the way we played (Saturday) won’t be enough to go into the next round of the Champions League.

“We have to improve quite quickly because we don’t have much time. We need to try to do our best.”

Gundogan also admitted the way Arsenal outfought City in the first half suggested Mikel Arteta’s side played with more desire than the holders.

“I think the energy we had starting the second half was exactly what we needed at the beginning of the game,” he added.

“Sometimes one very bad half is enough to lose the game and it looked like Arsenal wanted it more to go to the final which was the most frustrating part.”

Related Stories
‘We deserve to win a trophy’: Luiz redemption as Arsenal shock Man City 18.7.2020
Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final 18.7.2020
Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test 18.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!

Environment WATCH: Rhinos resist lions’ bullying

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 