world soccer 14.7.2020 12:06 pm

Solskjaer vows ‘we’ll put it right’ after Man Utd drop points

AFP
Solskjaer vows ‘we’ll put it right’ after Man Utd drop points

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. POOL/AFP/PETER POWELL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United “will put it right” after conceding a late goal against Southampton on Monday to dent their hopes of reaching next season’s Champions League.

United were on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory after bouncing back from Stuart Armstrong’s early opener through strikes from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

But just as third place beckoned for Solskjaer’s men Saints substitute Michael Obafemi struck in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Earlier on Monday the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced Manchester City’s two-season European ban would be lifted, meaning only the top four teams will qualify for next season’s Champions league.

United’s next two games are against Crystal Palace and West Ham before a potential last-day shoot-out against Leicester, who are currently in fourth place, ahead of Solskjaer’s men on goal difference.

“I have to say the mentality of the boys has been brilliant,” said the Norwegian boss. “We’ve had a few setbacks over the season, of course, and this is another challenge for us.

“I am very confident in the mentality of them. Very disappointed, of course, but we have to take the disappointments as well as the positives when you win games.”

“We’ve learned a hard lesson today hopefully, so we’ll make it right, we’ll put it right. I trust the boys in that respect,” he added.

Solskjaer’s side need to quickly dust themselves down, with a trip to Crystal Palace coming up on Thursday before they return to London for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Left-back Luke Shaw is a doubt for those games after being forced off with an ankle complaint, while United ended the match with 10 men after his replacement Brandon Williams was involved in a clash of heads.

Related Stories
Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late 14.7.2020
Pogba says Man Utd now a ‘proper team’ 13.7.2020
Solskjaer says he ‘never lost faith in De Gea’ 13.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 9am on Tuesday

Covid-19 Daily update: Gauteng now has over 100,000 recorded Covid-19 cases

Business News Winde slams booze ban and warns tourism industry is on its knees

Covid-19 Walks in parks are OK, but not going to the beach, Dlamini-Zuma confirms

Politics Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 