Liverpool captain Henderson out for rest of season

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not play again this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that captain Jordan Henderson’s season is over due to a knee injury.

Henderson was forced off in the midweek 3-1 win over Brighton following a collision with Yves Bissouma but the Reds boss revealed surgery is not needed and expects the midfielder to return in time for next season.

“Hendo is the best possible of all bad news — it is a knee injury but no surgery needed but he will not play any more in the latter stages of this season but I am pretty positive he will start with us the new season,” said Klopp.

Premier League champions Liverpool, who host Burnley on Saturday, are on course for a record points tally.

They have 92 points, eight short of Manchester City’s record of 100 points from two seasons ago, with four games to play.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said the skipper would still be the man to lift the Premier League trophy.

“It was an awful moment when he went down with injury,” he said “You saw he knew something happened which shouldn’t have happened.

“It was a real mood-killer. He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy.”

