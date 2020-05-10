world soccer 10.5.2020 11:28 am

Fans mourn slain ex-footballer revered by Maradona as ‘world best’

AFP
Fans mourn slain ex-footballer revered by Maradona as ‘world best’

Argentina's football legend Diego Maradona smokes a cigar as he attends the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018. Picture: AFP Photo / Juan Mabromata.

Hundreds of supporters paid their respects on Saturday to former Argentine footballer Tomas ‘Trinche’ Carlovich, a player Diego Maradona called the best in the world, at an open-air wake at a stadium in Rosario. 

With the country in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans filled out the stands wearing red and blue face masks, the colours of the Central Cordoba club with whom Carlovich made his name, to bid farewell to a player Maradona regarded as his superior.

Carlovich died on Friday at the age of 74 after he was struck on the head during a violent robbery.

A hearse carried his casket to the centre of the pitch, where it was laid on the grass with a ball placed on top, for his final goodbye.

His death shocked the world of Argentine football, particularly in Rosario, the birthplace of Lionel Messi among others.

Carlovich, a player who shunned fame and preferred to play for smaller clubs, received high praise form Maradona and had spoken of turning down an approach from Pele to join the New York Cosmos in the 1970s.

Last February, Carlovich met with the former Argentina captain who was in Rosario for a game in his role as Gimnasia coach.

“Trinche, you were better than me,” Maradona wrote as he presented Carlovich with a signed shirt.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maradona autographs shirt to help Buenos Aires poor 9.5.2020
Modest Maradona museum pays tribute to patron saint of Naples 20.12.2019
Maradona returns as coach of Argentina’s Gimnasia two days after leaving 22.11.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 