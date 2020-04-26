world soccer 26.4.2020 12:07 am

Arsenal players allowed back to training ground

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 7, 2020. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP)

Arsenal’s squad will be allowed back to their training ground from next week, although the club stressed they would still have to maintain British government guidelines designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The Premier League side’s players will have access to training pitches but on a strict rotational basis that will see them uphold social distancing measures.

“Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week,” said a club spokesperson.

“Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

“All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home.”

This week saw Arsenal become the first Premier League club to agree on a coronavirus pay cut with their players as manager Mikel Arteta and his stars slashed their wages by 12.5 percent.

There are reports Arsenal, whose yearly wage bill is around £230 million ($286 million), will give players their money back in the event that they bridge an eight-point gap and qualify for the Champions League when football restarts.

Football is currently suspended indefinitely in England, with the UK under lockdown.

