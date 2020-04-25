world soccer 25.4.2020 08:08 am

Coutinho goes under the knife for ankle injury

AFP
Coutinho goes under the knife for ankle injury

Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho reacts after his third goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen in Munich on December 14, 2019. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone surgery to remove loose fragments from his right ankle and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, the club said Friday.

The Brazil international is on a season-long loan from Barcelona and has scored eight goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern.

“Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed,” the club said in a statement.

“The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery program in around 14 days.”

France midfielder Corentin Tolisso also had an operation earlier in the week on his ankle and will miss the league’s potential restart date on May 9.

The Bundesliga is prepared to resume next month without spectators following the coronavirus outbreak but is awaiting the all-clear from the German government.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Teenager Davies extends Bayern Munich deal 21.4.2020
Neuer’s stalled contract talks at Bayern Munich baffle Matthaeus 20.4.2020
Neuer ‘irritated’ as Bayern contract talks stall 19.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown

Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities

World ‘Unimaginable human tragedy’ in Europe’s care homes: WHO

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 