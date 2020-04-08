world soccer 8.4.2020 09:27 am

Tottenham and England great Greaves in hospital

AFP
Tottenham and England great Greaves in hospital

AFP/File /
Jimmy Greaves has suffered a severe stroke and is in intensive care in hospital

Tottenham Hotspur and England great Jimmy Greaves is being treated in hospital, the Premier League club announced Tuesday.

But there was no mention in their brief statement of whether the former striker was suffering from the coronavirus, or indeed the exact nature of the 80-year-old’s current condition.

“We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital,” said a statement on Spurs’ official Twitter feed.

“We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course. Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family.”

Greaves is understood to have been in poor health since suffering a stroke nearly five years ago.

A prolific goalscorer throughout his career, Greaves also played for Chelsea and West Ham, but his greatest success came at Tottenham during a golden era for the London side that saw him score a club record 266 goals in 379 matches from 1961-70.

For decades Greaves held the record for most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, his tally of 366 goals in 528 appearances during a career that also included a spell at Italy’s AC Milan only broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

Greaves was equally prolific at international level, scoring 44 goals in just 57 appearances for England.

He was a member of the England squad that won the 1966 World Cup on home soil but an injury in a group game against France cost him his place in the side and paved the way for his replacement, Geoff Hurst, to score a hat-trick in the final against West Germany.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Liverpool make U-turn over furlough scheme after clubs slammed 7.4.2020
Rooney says handling of Premier League pay row ‘a disgrace’ 5.4.2020
Liverpool blasted over virus furlough, players in £200m wage cut warning 5.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng

Covid-19 SA women open up about how to live with and beat the coronavirus

Covid-19 Cele says lockdown will only end early if we behave

Covid-19 From unsafe swabs to Gaddafi and Obama, beware these fake claims about Covid-19


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 