First two French footballers test positive for coronavirus

“One player from the senior team and one from the academy have contracted the coronavirus — COVID-19,” the club announced on Twitter.

“The two players were immediately placed in isolation in their homes. The whole club remains under medical supervision,” Troyes added on their website.

The announcement came just a few hours after the French league suspended all Ligue 1 and second-tier games “until further notice”.

Elsewhere in football, seven players in Italy’s Serie A have tested positive for the disease, as have Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

All major European leagues have suspended competition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.