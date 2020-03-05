world soccer 5.3.2020 03:38 pm

Ronaldinho accused of using fake passport to enter Paraguay

AFP
Ronaldinho accused of using fake passport to enter Paraguay

Brazilian retired football player Ronaldinho arrives to Asuncion's Prosecution to declare after his irregular entry to the country, in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 5, 2020. - Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother have been detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country, authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP)

Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother have been detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passports to enter the South American country, authorities said Wednesday.

“Ronaldinho will be heard at eight in the morning on Thursday at the prosecutor’s office,” Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told reporters.

Paraguayan police raided the hotel in Asuncion where the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner was staying during a trip promote a book and found the false documents, the minister said.

“We are also investigating the responsibility of the authorities who allowed them to enter the country with falsified documents,” Acevedo said.

Ronaldinho and his brother had their Brazilian passports withdrawn in November 2018 after failing to pay a $2.3 million fine for environmental damage incurred during the building of property in Rio Grande do Sul, in southern Brazil.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Paraguay’s Olimpia announce signing of Adebayor 12.2.2020
Bafana’s Nelson Mandela Challenge opponents revealed 12.11.2018
WATCH: Man on crutches nail crossbar challenge 4.4.2017


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on

Local News ‘Shoddy work’ at R85m Limpopo pump station leaves taps dry

Parliament NPA admits not many serious graft cases made it to trial for 10 years

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 