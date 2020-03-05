world soccer 5.3.2020 09:49 am

Man City, Leicester edge into FA Cup quarter-finals

AFP
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (2R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva (R) and Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy (L) during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City at The Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield, north east England on March 4, 2020. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester City won a 20th consecutive domestic cup tie to move into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal for the holders eight minutes into the second half as Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith failed to get a strong enough hand to the Argentine’s low strike.

A solitary goal was scant reward for the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s men as the Catalan was rewarded for naming a strong line-up against the Championship side.

Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus missed glorious first half chances, while Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy hit the woodwork before Aguero finally made the breakthrough.

Despite failing to add to their tally, City were never troubled as they moved into the last eight and maintained hopes of a cup treble after lifting a third consecutive League Cup on Sunday and beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Leicester also booked their place in the quarter-finals with a much-needed 1-0 win over Birmingham thanks to Ricardo Pereira’s late header.

The Foxes have won just one of their last seven Premier League games to stall their charge towards the Champions League next season.

Brendan Rodgers’s men were again without Jamie Vardy through injury and needed right-back Ricardo to get the only goal when he headed home Marc Albrighton’s cross eight minutes from time.

