Premier League clubs to extend bans for fan abuse

Chelsea have been dogged by accusations of supporter racism, with four supporters banned pending an investigation into alleged racist insults directed at Raheem Sterling during a match against Manchester City in early December 2018. AFP/File/Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

Premier League clubs have agreed to extend bans imposed on supporters for abusive behaviour to every stadium in the top-flight.

There have been several incidents of Premier League stars being subjected to racist abuse from the stands this season.

The Professional Footballers’ Association have called on the British Government to set up an inquiry and its chief executive Gordon Taylor wants custodial sentences for those found guilty.

A statement following the Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Thursday said the clubs were “united against all forms of violent, threatening and abusive behaviour”.

The statement added: “Following recent events, the 20 clubs committed to introducing a league-wide ban for anyone banned by their club for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts.

“Unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated by the Premier League or its clubs.”

Earlier on Thursday, Bournemouth issued a lifetime ban to a 17-year-old fan who pleaded guilty to chanting racist abuse during a match against Tottenham last year.

British Police said that the teenager, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to indecent/racial chanting during a Premier League match against Tottenham on November 30 when he appeared at a London Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

