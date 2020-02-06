world soccer 6.2.2020 12:29 pm

Record-equalling Lazio miss chance to go second with Verona stalemate

AFP
Record-equalling Lazio miss chance to go second with Verona stalemate

Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile (C) celebrates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Lazio Rome vs Spal on February 2, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Lazio equalled a 21-year club record for staying undefeated but missed the chance to move second in Serie A, being held to a goalless draw by Hellas Verona on Wednesday.

The match had been rescheduled from last December, when Lazio beat Juventus to win the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Simone Inzaghi’s side closed to within a point of second-placed Inter Milan.

The Romans are four points behind leaders Juventus and 11 points clear of fourth-placed Atalanta who occupy the final Champions League berth, ahead of Roma on goal difference.

“The game was intense. Despite the disappointing result, we came away satisfied,” said Inzaghi.

“We had 27 shots on goal, hit the post twice. I can’t ask the team for more.

“Results count, but so do performances, and the lads gave it everything.”

Lazio matched their longest unbeaten Serie A run of 17 consecutive matches, the feat of the 1999 side coached by Sven-Goran Eriksson.

“It’s a record that pleases me,” said Inzaghi who played for the team under Eriksson and helped Lazio lift their last Scudetto in the 1999-2000 season.

Serie A leading scorer Ciro Immobile missed the chance to add to his 25 league goals this season at the Stadio Olimpico.

And the hosts could thank goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha for keeping them in the match early on as he denied quick-fire efforts from Matteo Pessina and Fabio Borini.

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto proved wasteful, missing three chances, twice rattling the woodwork before being denied by Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri deep into injury time.

Verona missed out on moving into sixth place and the Europa League berths as they remain ninth, but just one point off the European spots.

“Our second half fills me with pride,” said Verona coach Ivan Juric.

“At a competitive and mental level it was one of our best performances.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ronaldo extends scoring streak to keep Juve ahead of Inter, Lazio 3.2.2020
Milan lose Ibrahimovic for Verona game with flu 1.2.2020
Struggling Napoli shock Sarri’s Serie A leaders Juventus 27.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Donald Trump acquitted in Senate impeachment trial

Courts Where’s the R600m Trillian has to pay back to Eskom?

Lotto Roodepoort resident wins R114m jackpot

Politics Mzwandile Masina says he is willing to go to jail for Jacob Zuma

Courts PIC: Zuma’s ‘sick note’ emerges, provoking scorn and mockery online


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 