world soccer 4.2.2020 11:36 am

South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

AFP
South Korean court orders compensation for Ronaldo no-show

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Fiorentina on February 2, 2020 at the Juventus Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

A South Korean court ordered a local promoter Tuesday to compensate fans for Cristiano Ronaldo’s no-show at a friendly match in Seoul last year. 

The Juventus star stayed on the bench throughout a 3-3 draw with a K-League all-stars team at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in July, despite rounds of appeals from a sell-out crowd of 65,000.

Match promoter The Fasta had run adverts heavily featuring the Portuguese striker.

Tickets — priced from 30,000 won ($25) to 400,000 won — sold out in less than three minutes, with many eager to see the 34-year-old superstar in action.

Two fans sued The Fasta, accusing it of false advertising, and the Incheon District Court ruled the promoter should pay them 371,000 won each, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

No order was made against Ronaldo or his club.

South Korean fans’ frustration has led to the coining of an online phrase, “acting like Ronaldo”, to criticise someone who only seeks benefits without fulfilling promised action.

“If he had played just for 10 minutes, everyone would have walked home happy,” one user wrote on the country’s largest portal site Naver.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Parasite’ the first non-English film to win best picture award at the Oscars 10.2.2020
Ronaldo extends scoring streak to keep Juve ahead of Inter, Lazio 3.2.2020
Mum’s the word as Ronaldo fires Juventus into Italian Cup semi-finals 23.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 