world soccer 28.1.2020 02:20 pm

Manchester United blowing hot and cold

Phakaaathi Reporter
Manchester United blowing hot and cold

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 22 January 2020. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Liverpool let a 2-0 lead slip and were eventually held to a 2-2 draw by League One side Shrewsbury in a FA Cup encounter.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to Burnley in a midweek league match before handing hapless Tranmere a 6-0 drubbing in the FA Cup.

United’s inconsistency has raised fresh speculation about coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Should he stay or should he go?

Watch as Jonty Mark and his guest Lyle Kruger answer this question and also review the league and FA Cup matches.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chelsea handed potential Liverpool clash in FA Cup 28.1.2020
Liverpool were warned over possible winter break clash: FA 28.1.2020
Liverpool held at Shrewsbury as Man Utd, Man City cruise in FA Cup 27.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’

World Auschwitz survivors sound alarm 75 years after liberation

Crime Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

World WATCH: BBC under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

World Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda Leaks


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 