Manchester United blowing hot and cold

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to Burnley in a midweek league match before handing hapless Tranmere a 6-0 drubbing in the FA Cup.

United’s inconsistency has raised fresh speculation about coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Should he stay or should he go?

Watch as Jonty Mark and his guest Lyle Kruger answer this question and also review the league and FA Cup matches.

