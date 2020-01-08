Liverpool and Senegal star named Player of the Year at CAF Awards

Sadio Mané won the prestigious Player of the Year award at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards, hosted in Hurghada, Egypt, on January 7.
Mané had a productive year in 2019 after winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup with Liverpool, and leading his country, Senegal, to the African Cup of Nations final.
His side eventually lost to Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria. Mahrez came in third place for the award.
Mané was joint top goal-scorer of the 2018/2019 Premier League campaign with 22 goals, alongside Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
In all competitions, Mané scored 34 goals and produced 12 assists in 61 matches.
Mané wins the award from his predecessor Salah, who won the award in 2017 and 2018.
After El Hadji Diouf, who was the winner in 2001 and 2002, Mané became only the second Senegalese to win the award.
(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa. Background reporting, News24 Wire)
