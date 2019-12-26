world soccer 26.12.2019 03:16 pm

Croat striker Mandzukic quits Juve for Qatari club Al Duhail

AFP
Croat striker Mandzukic quits Juve for Qatari club Al Duhail

Croat striker Mario Mandzukic has quit Juventus to join Al Duhail, the Qatari club announced on December 24, 2019. According to local media, Mandzukic signed up on a two-and-a-half year contract. No transfer details were given. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

According to local media, Mandzukic signed up on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Croat striker Mario Mandzukic has quit Juventus to join Al Duhail, the Qatari club announced Tuesday.

According to local media, Mandzukic signed up on a two-and-a-half year contract. No transfer details were given.

The 33-year-old forward has not played for Juve since Mauricio Sarri took over as coach in June.

Al-Duhail are currently top of the Qatari league and count Mandzukic’s former Juve teammate Mehdi Benatia in their squad.

In his time with Juventus, where Mandzukic arrived in 2015, he won four league titles, three Italian cups, a Supercup and was also part of the team that lost the 2017 Champions League final.

He previously played for Dinamo Zagreb (2007-10), Wolfsburg (2010-12), Bayern Munich (2012-14) and Atletico Madrid (2014-15).

With Bayern, Mandzukic won two Bundesliga titles as well as the 2013 Champions League. Internationally, he scored 33 goals in 89 appearances for Croatia, making the final of the 2018 World Cup won by France.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Flying Ronaldo fires Juve top as Buffon equals Maldini’s Serie A record 19.12.2019
Double trouble as Ronaldo rages at selfie-hunting pitch invader 12.12.2019
Juve defeat at Lazio throws open Serie A title race 8.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle A peek into 2020 – what the stars foretell

Editor's Blog Chiefs: Catch us if… Sundowns (cuts in): hold my beer…

Celebrities Video of Khaya Mthethwa opening up about his marriage surfaces

Columns Our top Google searches of the decade were just plain embarrassing

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 