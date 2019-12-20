world soccer 20.12.2019 02:50 pm

Liverpool hopeful on Van Dijk fitness for Club World Cup final

AFP
Liverpool hopeful on Van Dijk fitness for Club World Cup final

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season. AFP/File/Glyn KIRK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Virgil van Dijk will be fit to play in Saturday’s Club World Cup final against Flamengo after the Dutchman missed their semi-final.

“Virgil was part of training today so we will see how it looks at the end,” Klopp said at a press conference at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, where Saturday’s game will be played.

Van Dijk had played in every match this season for the Anfield club, with the exception of the League Cup, before sitting out Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Mexican side Monterrey.

With Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren also absent, Jordan Henderson dropped into central defence to partner Joe Gomez in that game.

Fabinho is also missing for the Premier League leaders, while Georginio Wijnaldum — who travelled to Qatar despite picking up an injury in last weekend’s win over Watford — again sat out training.

“We have no new injury concerns,” Klopp added. “We played on Wednesday and now it’s Friday so we are using each hour for recovery and then we will see who we can line up tomorrow.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Lampard seeks to outwit Mourinho as Leicester face Man City 20.12.2019
Leicester carry title fight to Liverpool 20.12.2019
Japanese star Minamino signs for Liverpool 19.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 