world soccer 28.11.2019 04:58 pm

Ibrahimovic files ‘hate crime’ complaint after house and statue vandalised

AFP
Ibrahimovic files ‘hate crime’ complaint after house and statue vandalised

The statue of the Swedish football player Zlatan Ibrahimovic covered in plastic and with a toilet seat on the arm is pictured in Malmo, November 27, 2019. - The statue was set alight after Ibrahimovic announced that he had bought a share in the Swedish Stockholm based football team Hammarby. (Photo by Andreas HILLERGREN / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT

A statue of the player in Malmo was attacked with fire and paint while the word “Judas” was daubed across the front door of his residence in Stockholm.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic Thursday filed a “hate crime”  complaint Thursday after being the target of vandalism and racists threats, police said, a day after the star announced his part ownership in football club Hammarby.

A statue of the player in Malmo was attacked with fire and paint while the word “Judas” was daubed across the front door of his residence in Stockholm.

The perpetrators of the threatening acts have not been identified but “Ibra” angered fans of Malmo FF (MFF) — the club where he started his professional career in 1999 — on Wednesday when he announced he had bought a share in rival club Hammarby.

In Malmo, several people, most of them wearing hoods, vandalised a statue of Ibrahimovic that was unveiled just two months ago. Near the monument they wrote the words “Cigani do” (“Gypsy” in Bosnian, and “die” in Swedish) in spray paint.

Born in Malmo, Ibrahimovic is the son of a Bosnian father and Croatian mother.

Videos posted on social media showed masked people lighting fires and aiming them at the statue. There was no significant damage and a protective barrier has since been put up around it.

“An investigation has been opened into vandalism and threats with suspected hate crime motive. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the plaintiff,” a police spokesman told AFP.

Earlier on Wednesday, angry supporters had slipped a toilet seat on to one of the statue’s arms.

Hammarby, a Stockholm-based team playing alongside MFF in Sweden’s top league, announced Wednesday morning that Ibrahimovic had bought around 25 percent of the shares in the club.

“He’s turned his back on the city and what made him who he is,” Kaveh Hosseinpour, vice-president of the MFF supporters’ club, told broadcaster TV4.

At noon on Thursday, nearly 7,000 people had signed an online petition calling for the immediate removal of his statue in Malmo.

“How could you do this to us?” one outraged signatory wrote while another proclaimed that “everything can’t just be about money”.

In Stockholm, the door of the former Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United forward’s home was covered with the word “Judas,” and a tin of “surstromming,” a notoriously smelly fermented herring had been opened and poured outside the building.

Ibrahimovic, whose contract with Los Angeles Galaxy expires at the end of the year, has not announced whether he will continue his career at another club.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish club Hammarby 27.11.2019
Mourinho rules out Zlatan signing for Spurs 26.11.2019
AC Milan offer Ibrahimovic six-month deal – reports 21.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime 28-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Precious Ramabulana’s murder

Politics DA could lose both Tshwane and Johannesburg in one day

Government RDP housing failure as provinces grossly underspend their budgets

Politics UPDATE: Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa placed on special leave

Elections IEC to buy new voter registration technology after not-so-indelible ink saga


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 


 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday