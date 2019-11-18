Van Dijk withdraws from Estonia match for ‘personal reasons’

“The manager Ronald Koeman will not be able to call up Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday against Estonia”, the federation said on its website.

“The Dutch captain has had to withdraw from the match for personal reasons and left the training camp immediately.”

The Dutch booked their passage to next year’s finals, their first major competition since the 2014 World Cup, with a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday.

At stake in Tuesday’s game will be top spot in Group C which is currently held by Germany who are two points ahead of the Dutch.

The defender is clear to play for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend.