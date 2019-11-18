world soccer 18.11.2019 11:13 am

Van Dijk withdraws from Estonia match for ‘personal reasons’

Van Dijk withdraws from Estonia match for ‘personal reasons’

Netherlands' defender Virgil van Dijk (L) and Netherlands' defender Daley Blind (R) celebrate their qualification for the finals on the pitch after the Euro 2020 qualification football match between Northern Ireland and Netherlands at Windsor Park in Belfast on November 16, 2019. (Photo by Mark MARLOW / AFP)

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia for personal reasons, the Dutch federation announced on Sunday.

“The manager Ronald Koeman will not be able to call up Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday against Estonia”, the federation said on its website.

“The Dutch captain has had to withdraw from the match for personal reasons and left the training camp immediately.”

The Dutch booked their passage to next year’s finals, their first major competition since the 2014 World Cup, with a goalless draw against Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday.

At stake in Tuesday’s game will be top spot in Group C which is currently held by Germany who are two points ahead of the Dutch.

The defender is clear to play for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend.

