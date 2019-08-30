Man United defender Smalling set for Roma loan move

The 29-year-old England centre-back joined United from Fulham in 2010 and extended his contract until 2022 last December.

“Chris is on his way over (to Italy). He’s flying over to Rome this morning to do a medical and all the final details,” said Solskjaer.

“At the moment we’ve got six centre-backs and it’s just something that popped up towards the end (of the European transfer window) in the last couple of days.

“Chris fancied the chance to go over there; it’s a new experience, new adventure.

“He’ll come back better for it because it’s a big club, it’s a good league.

“There aren’t too many English players who have been playing in Italy so I think he’ll enjoy it.”

Smalling — who made 34 appearances for United last season — becomes their second player on loan in Italy after Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez moved to Inter Milan on Thursday.

Roma were sixth in Serie A last season and play city rivals Lazio on Sunday after their opening match 3-3 draw against Genoa.

