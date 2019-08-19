African players in Europe: Angolan wonder boy helps shock PSG

Born in the oil-rich enclave of Cabinda, he is already being compared to PSG star Kylian Mbappe despite only 10 senior appearances for Rennes.

He debuted in Ligue 1 toward the end of last season and coach Julien Stephan says “he is confirming all the talent we think he has at the start of this season”.

ENGLAND

SADIO MANE (Liverpool)

The Senegalese was in sublime form on his return to Southampton with a goal and an assist as Liverpool won 2-1. Mane masked a poor first-half performance from the European champions by curling into the top corner in stoppage time before the break. He then turned provider for Roberto Firmino to score the visitors’ second.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Arsenal)

The Gabonese international was Arsenal’s match winner for the second weekend in a row, scoring the vital goal in a 2-1 win over Burnley. It was Aubameyang’s seventh goal in four league appearances against Burnley — four more than he has managed against any other club since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

WILFRED NDIDI (Leicester)

The Nigerian international went through a rollercoaster of emotions in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea with a huge hand in both goals. Ndidi gifted the opener to Mason Mount as he was caught in possession on the edge of his own box, but bounced back in style with a thumping header 23 minutes from time to atone for that error.

SPAIN

SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE (Villarreal)

Chukwueze scored his first goal of the season but could not combine it with a victory as Villarreal drew 4-4 with promoted Granada. The Nigerian put Villarreal 4-2 up at home in the second half, driving forward and curling a shot into the corner. But Granada scored twice in the last 15 minutes to ensure a thrilling contest ended all square. Chukwueze scored eight La Liga goals last season.

GERMANY

JAMILU COLLINS (Paderborn)

Nigerian international Collins made his first appearance in the Bundesliga with promoted Paderborn, who went down fighting as they twice equalised in a 3-2 defeat at Champions League qualifiers Bayer Leverkusen.

ISHAK BELFODIL (Hoffenheim)

Back after a knee injury ruled him out of Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning campaign, Belfodil’s entry on 71 minutes coincided with Hoffenheim’s sharpest period in attack during a 1-0 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. He headed wide when unmarked in front of goal and had a stoppage-time goal ruled out for offside.

ANTHONY UJAH (Union Berlin)

The Nigerian forward brought some much-needed experience to Union as the club played their first game in the German top division, which ended in a 4-0 home loss to RB Leipzig. Ujah came off the bench at half-time and went close to scoring Berlin’s first Bundesliga goal late in the second half.

FRANCE

EDUARDO CAMAVINGA (Rennes)

The Angolan teenager was influential as his side shocked French champions Paris Saint-Germain 2-1. The midfielder set up the winner in Brittany and missed a good chance to claim a late third goal for Rennes.

HABIB DIALLO (Metz)

The Senegalese striker continued his fine start to life back in Ligue 1 with a double in Metz’s 3-0 drubbing of 10-man Monaco. The 24-year-old scored 26 goals last season to lead Metz to promotion and has already netted three times in two games in the top flight.

IGNATIUS GANAGO (Nice)

The Cameroonian youngster turned in what proved to be the winner with his knee in the first half as Nice edged to a 2-1 victory at Nimes in a match which saw three men sent off. The 20-year-old scored twice last season in just nine starts.